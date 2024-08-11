Japan | Japan reformed its foreign and security policy with a heavy hand – Researcher: “Like Finland after the Second World War”

Japan|According to the researcher, Japan would have to support the United States if the United States decided to defend Taiwan from a Chinese attack. Japan’s self-defense force bases would thus become targets for China.

Japan has invested in its security in recent years in a way that has been interpreted in the international media as a departure from the country’s peaceful recent history.

Prime minister Fumio Kishida government for example told in April, that the country’s defense spending will increase to 1.6 percent of gross domestic product this year. The increase is part of the plan announced last year to raise defense spending to two percent by 2027.

The country’s governments had long followed the unofficial upper limit of about one percent set for defense spending in the 1970s. In addition, in December 2022, defense and security strategies to the center the possibility of a military attack on Japan was raised for the first time.

of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation senior researcher Tsuneo Watanabe tells STT that the defense spending program and strategies represent a big change. He points out that according to the security strategy, the country must create a counterstrike capability for itself, that is, in this case, develop and acquire long-range missiles to attack targets outside the country.

Japan in January boat to acquire 400 Tomahawk missiles from the United States for approximately 2.2 billion euros.

“The reason is clear: a possible conflict in the Taiwan Strait,” says Watanabe.

According to Watanabe, Japan would have to support the United States for geographical and strategic reasons if the United States decided to defend Taiwan from a Chinese attack. Japan’s self-defense force bases would thus become targets for China.

“Without counterattack capability, it would be very difficult for the Japanese leadership to decide to support the United States. It’s not a punishment, but clearly an intimidation,” says Watanabe.

“Japan is also concerned that a decision not to support the United States would be the end of the Japan-US alliance. If the United States were to withdraw from Japan, Japan’s own military capabilities would not be sufficient to counter the Chinese threat. Japan would be like Finland after World War II. It would have more connections with Western countries, but it should always be careful [naapuriaan].”

Denial deterrence means the ability to convince the other party that the attack would not achieve its goals quickly.

A Japanese Self-Defense Force V-22 Osprey transport aircraft in training last May.

Kishida the government has also invested in strengthening international partnerships and cooperation.

In April, Kishida and the President of the United States Joe Biden told about the decision to reform the command structure of the US troops stationed in Japan in order to facilitate cooperation.

However, Japan cannot count solely on its most important ally, as US support may be more and more under the rocks after the presidential elections in November.

Watanabe encourages closer cooperation also with, for example, EU countries, NATO and India.

Together with Italy and Britain, Japan has started to develop the next generation fighter, which, with the Kishida government’s decision in March, is becoming the country’s first weapon that can also be exported outside the manufacturing countries. Japan had banned arms exports since the 70s.

With Australia and Great Britain, the country has signed an agreement on the reciprocal use of ports, among other things, which enables joint military exercises. Negotiations with the Philippines for a similar agreement are ongoing.

Japan, Australia, South Korea and New Zealand are NATO partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

International cooperation is also important for internal reasons.

Japan’s economic growth has stagnated, and its population has been declining for 13 years. According to Watanabe, the development threatens Japan’s ability to implement its good strategic decisions.