At the final whistle, our thoughts immediately went to those kids who darted across an infinite field, scoring with incredible evolutions and throwing shots of metaphysical power. Because, until a few hours ago, this wasn’t the most memorable victory of a Japanese selection against Germany. In September 1988 the final of the International Junior Youth Tournament, a competition reserved for the Under 15 national teams, was played between Japan and the German team and ended with the success of the former. If nothing is found in the official data, it is not surprising: we are in the imaginary world of Captain Tsubasa, better known in Italy as Holly and Benji, the most famous anime in the world of football. Twelve teams participate in the tournament, divided into four groups of three. Japan finished top of their group by overcoming Italy and Argentina, then beat France in the semi-finals. Germany instead wins against Portugal and Canada in the group and the same outcome occurs against Uruguay.