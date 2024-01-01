Japan | “It was clearly felt when the house swayed,” says Kari Jyrälä, who is vacationing in Tokyo, about the force of the earthquake

A strong earthquake was measured in the central part of Japan on Monday afternoon local time. Finnish tourists noticed the earthquake, even though they were hundreds of kilometers away from the earthquake area.

Earthquake shaking Japan Kari Jyrälä was a massage therapist in Tokyo.

“It was clearly felt when the house swayed. The lamps on the ceiling also swayed. It wasn't anything drastic,” Jyrälä tells HS by phone from Japan.

He felt the tremor for about half a minute. It was then 12 minutes past four local time.

of Japan a strong earthquake was measured in the central Noto area of ​​Ishikawa prefecture on Monday afternoon local time.

The Japan Meteorological Institute said the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.6. According to the facility, the earthquake is the strongest earthquake measured in the Ishikawa coastal area during the region's measurement history.

The distance as the crow flies from the earthquake area to the country's capital, Tokyo, is about 300 kilometers.

A house was damaged by the force of the earthquake in Wajima City, Ishikawa.

57 years old Jyrälä is on vacation in Japan. The plane tickets to Finland are in a little over a week.

“Tomorrow we plan to leave for Kyoto. We'll see if we can make the journey when the bullet trains are somewhat out of use,” says Jyrälä.

According to him, all television channels now only show news. Otherwise, life goes on as normal in Tokyo.

The Reuters news agency reported on Monday that electricity has been cut off in thousands of households. Air and rail traffic has been suspended in the earthquake area. Several houses have been damaged and the earthquake has caused fires.

27 years old Manu Rönkkö was celebrating the New Year with his wife's family in the city of Nara when the ground started shaking.

Nara is also located about 300 kilometers from the earthquake zone.

“We were sitting on the tatami mat floor when the ground started to move below. It felt like we were on a Swedish ship. It was a really tense feeling”, Rönkkö tells HS by phone.

Rönkkö says that he only realized the seriousness of the situation when he read the news about the consequences of the earthquake.

The earthquake damaged roads in Ishikawa Prefecture.

I can Japan was issued a high-level tsunami warning on Monday, which was later changed to just a tsunami warning.

The last time a high-level tsunami warning was issued in Japan was in March 2011, when a powerful earthquake was followed by a devastating tsunami.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned that more strong earthquakes may occur in the region in the coming days.

Rönkkö says that they and their spouse are going to continue their vacation as they had planned, walking around the city and eating delicacies.