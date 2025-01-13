The geological service has identified the origin of the earthquake at a depth of about 30 kilometers

01/13/2025



Updated at 2:40 p.m.





Japan issued a tsunami warning this Monday after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake registered in the southwest of the archipelago, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Experts have located the epicenter of the earthquake in front of the coast of Miyazaki prefectureone of the two – along with Kochi – in which warnings have been activated due to the possible rise in water levels.

Furthermore, the agency has identified the origin of the earthquake about 30 kilometers deepwhile the intensity of the tremors has not reached level 5 on a scale between 0 and 7.

The US Geological Survey revised downwards its initial estimate of magnitude 6.9, adding that “there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.” However, the Japanese meteorological agency has asked the population to stay away from the coast.









«Tsunamis can strike repeatedly. Please do not enter the sea or approach coastal areas,” the agency indicated in X.