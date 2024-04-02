The Japanese Meteorological Agency expected waves up to three meters high to reach the southwestern coast of Japan at about 10 a.m. (0100 GMT).

The warning came after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 occurred in the ocean near Taiwan.

The Central Meteorological Administration in Taiwan said that a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the capital, Taipei, on Wednesday morning.

A Reuters witness said that the strong earthquake led to a power outage in several parts of the city.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, which is one of the most seismically active areas in the world. About a fifth of the world's earthquakes with a magnitude of six or more occur there.

On March 11, 2011, the northeastern coast was hit by a 9.0 magnitude earthquake, the strongest earthquake ever to hit Japan, in addition to massive tsunami waves. That disaster sparked the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl a quarter of a century ago.