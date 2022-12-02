Japan | Issei Sagawa, the murderer known as the “Cannibal of Kobe”, has died

In 1981, while studying in Paris, Sagawa killed a Dutch student he invited to his apartment and ate his victim’s body parts.

Kobe a Japanese murderer known as a cannibal Issei Sagawa has died, his relatives said on Friday. Sagawa, who died of pneumonia a week ago, was 73 years old.

In 1981, while studying in Paris, Sagawa killed a Dutch student he invited to his apartment and ate his victim’s body parts. He tried to dispose of the rest of the body in the Bois de Boulogne park but was caught.

A mental health examination found Sagawa innocent, and he was kept under forced treatment until he was deported to Japan in 1984.

in Japan however, he was found to be perfectly sane, and due to various legal technicalities, the man did not go to jail.

Sagawa did not hide his act, on the contrary, he benefited from it: among other things, he published a book, a manga comic book, and appeared in a porn film. Sagawa’s work was also referred to at least in songs by The Rolling Stones and The Strangles.