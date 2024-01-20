Japan on Saturday became the fifth country to succeed in landing on the moon, but its space module faces the risk of running out of power soon due to a problem with its solar panels.

After a stunning twenty-minute descent, the Japanese Aerospace Agency (JAXA) announced that the SLIM module (which stands for “Intelligent Lunar Landing Vehicle”) landed at 00:20 on Saturday morning (15:20 GMT). Contact has been established with her.

But because the solar panels cannot function, the probe, nicknamed “Moon Sniper” for its ability to land accurately, will only have electricity for “hours,” warned Hitoshi Kuninaka, a JAXA official.

Kuninaka said that the panels may resume operation when the angle of the sun changes, while the team works to maximize the scientific results of the mission by transmitting the data obtained to Earth.

He explained in a press conference, “It is unlikely that the solar panels have malfunctioned. It is possible that they are not oriented in the direction originally expected.”

He pointed out, “If the landing had not been successful, the probe would have crashed at a very high speed. If that had been the case, it would have lost all its functions.” But “the data is sent to Earth.”

SLIM is one of many missions to the moon recently launched by countries and private companies. But so far, only the United States, the Soviet Union, China, and finally India have succeeded in landing on the moon.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida described the moon landing as “extremely good news,” but said he recognized the need to conduct “detailed analyzes” of the condition of the solar panels.

NASA head Bill Nelson sent “congratulations to Japan, which has become the fifth country in history to successfully land on the moon.”