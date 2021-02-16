Japanese authorities warned Tuesday of dangerous winds and heavy snowstorms as a strong winter storm approaches the coastal areas and the north of the country.

The Japan Meteorological Authority warned of “the strongest snow storm in years” in a part of the northern island of Hokkaido until tomorrow, Wednesday.

The authority appealed to the residents of the area not to leave their homes.

The authority also warned of heavy snowfall, high waves, strong winds and traffic disturbance in the northeast of the country and the areas bordering the Sea of ​​Japan.