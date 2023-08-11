Friday, August 11, 2023
Japan is eliminated and Sweden is positioned as Spain’s rival in the semifinals

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2023
in Sports
Japan is eliminated and Sweden is positioned as Spain's rival in the semifinals

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/SHANE WENZLICK AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

With the score 2 to 1, Sweden defeated the Japanese country.

The Swedish team beat Japan 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup and in the semifinals they will face Spain, who previously beat the Netherlands 2-1 after extra time.

(We recommend: Japan and Sweden come out with their gala elevens, with Miyazawa and Blackstenius at the top).

Amanda Ilestedt (m.32) and Filippa Angeldal, from a penalty (m.51) scored the goals for the Nordic team in the Auckland Eden Park Stadium against a Japanese team, who after missing a maximum penalty at 76 minutes through Riko Ueki -he sent the ball to the crossbar-, closed the gap with a target from Honoka Hayashi (m.87).

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinal between Japan and Sweden in Auckland, New Zealand on August 11, 2023.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/SHANE WENZLICK AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

The semifinal between the Spanish team and the Swedish team will be played next Tuesday starting at 10:00 CET (8:00 GMT) at Eden Park.

EFE

