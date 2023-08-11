Japan is eliminated and Sweden is positioned as Spain’s rival in the semifinals

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.
EFE/EPA/SHANE WENZLICK AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.
With the score 2 to 1, Sweden defeated the Japanese country.
The Swedish team beat Japan 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup and in the semifinals they will face Spain, who previously beat the Netherlands 2-1 after extra time.
(We recommend: Japan and Sweden come out with their gala elevens, with Miyazawa and Blackstenius at the top).
Amanda Ilestedt (m.32) and Filippa Angeldal, from a penalty (m.51) scored the goals for the Nordic team in the Auckland Eden Park Stadium against a Japanese team, who after missing a maximum penalty at 76 minutes through Riko Ueki -he sent the ball to the crossbar-, closed the gap with a target from Honoka Hayashi (m.87).
The semifinal between the Spanish team and the Swedish team will be played next Tuesday starting at 10:00 CET (8:00 GMT) at Eden Park.
