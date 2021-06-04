Japan is “cornered” with the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled for seven weeks, as estimated this Friday by a member of the local Olympic committee, who considered that the event “no longer made sense” but that it was too late to cancel it.

The Games, postponed last year due to the pandemic, will take place from July 23 to August 8, insist the Olympic authorities, the organizers of Tokyo 2020 and the Japanese government, despite the health situation and the opposition of the majority of Japanese.

“I think we have lost the opportunity to cancel them,” said former judoka and member of the Japanese Olympic Committee Kaori Yamaguchi, in an article published by the Kyodo agency.

“We have been trapped in a situation where we can no longer stop anything,” said this bronze medalist at the 1988 Seoul Games. “The Games no longer make sense and are held only by obligation,” he added.

The former athlete criticizes the attitude of the Japanese government, the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), who “seem to want to avoid dialogue.” Didn’t the Games have to be a festival of peace? He wondered.

“The opposite of peace is to continue in a tough and stubborn position that consists in saying ‘people may be against it but they will change their minds when the Games start,'” Yamaguchi insisted.

According to multiple polls, the Japanese population is overwhelmingly against holding the Games, because they fear it will worsen the health situation. Currently, 10 of the 47 regions of the archipelago are under a state of emergency.

IOC Vice President John Coates declared last month that the Games would take place even if a state of emergency prevailed in Tokyo.

Sponsors with doubts



“The IOC must think that public opinion in Japan is not important,” added Yamaguchi. The vaccination campaign in Japan, which began in February, has been widely criticized for its slowness. Although it has accelerated in recent days, only 3% of the population has received the second dose.

The main medical adviser of the Japanese government, Shigeru Omi, said on Friday that the country should avoid organizing the Games if the state of emergency extends beyond June 20.

“We must absolutely avoid hosting the Olympic Games under a state of emergency,” he declared, asking the government to tighten restrictions so that the state of emergency can end as quickly as possible.

This Friday the ‘Financial Times’ newspaper stated that “large Japanese sponsors” privately demanded a new postponement of the Games for several months so that spectators can attend.

Foreign fans are prohibited from traveling to Japan to attend the Olympic event and the organization must decide throughout this month if it allows a local audience and what capacity.

The president of Tokyo 2020, Seiko Hashimoto, did not respond to a question about the information from the ‘Financial Times’ in a press conference offered on Friday.

The organization of the Olympic event excludes a new postponement of the event that had to be held in 2020.

Japan has controlled the pandemic with relative success, compared to many other countries, with 13,000 official deaths since the beginning of 2020.