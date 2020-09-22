In Japan, a major lighting manufacturer unveils the first safe UV lamp against coronavirus… The idea of ​​using ultraviolet rays to disinfect premises is far from new. But this time, manufacturers managed to fit into a narrow gap in which ultraviolet light still kills viruses (including the new coronavirus), but is already harmless to human eyes and skin.

As reported JapanTimes, traditional UV lamps emit ultraviolet rays with a wavelength of 254 nanometers. Such devices can be used only in the absence of people in the room, since the rays penetrate the skin, damage the mucous membrane of the eye, and with prolonged exposure can cause cancer. Ushio Inc. says their Care 222 lamp uses beams with a wavelength of 222 nanometers. This type of ultraviolet light is fatal to microorganisms, but harmless to humans.

So far, the manufacturer accepts orders exclusively from clinics, but practical experiments have shown that the range of customers can be expanded. Lamps can be used in transport, in elevators, in office premises – wherever there is a dense flow of people and there is a high risk of infection spreading.

The lamp weighing 1.2 kilograms is fixed to the ceiling. Within seven minutes, the device destroys up to 90% of viruses within a radius of two meters. The development costs about three thousand dollars.

We will remind, earlier independent researchers from the University of Hiroshima confirmed that 222-nanometer UV rays are effective against the new coronavirus.

