The Japanese government announced that it will allocate 211.3 billion yen ($1.65 billion) for the purchase of American Tomahawk cruise missiles. This was announced on January 14 by the agency Kyodo.

It is assumed that such a move will increase the ability of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces to retaliate against enemy bases in the event of a military threat. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has already told US President Joe Biden about plans to acquire the Tomawawk, according to a senior Japanese government source.

“We have aligned our collective forces and deterrence capabilities to counter new and emerging threats, including in the cyber and space spheres,” Kyodo said.

Earlier, on January 9, it was reported that the Japanese and American armed forces agreed to strengthen cooperation against the backdrop of a potential conflict in China. US Lieutenant General James Bierman noted that both states are increasingly “integrating their command structure and increasing joint operations.”

On January 4, the White House announced the visit of the Japanese Prime Minister to Washington on January 13. Kishida intends to discuss with Biden North Korea’s missile tests, the Ukrainian crisis, the situation around Taiwan, as well as a number of other topics of regional and global significance.