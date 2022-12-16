Japan announced this Friday (Dec.16, 2022) that it will double its military spending over the next five years, citing threats made by China and North Korea to justify such a decision. The measure breaks with a precedent of more than 60 years of budget guided by the United States after the 2nd World War. The information is from the agency Reuters🇧🇷

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in an interview with journalists that Japan’s defense budget would be 2% of GDP by 2027. The 2% figure coincides with a long-term target set by Japan’s allies in the military alliance of Japan. NATO.

“Unfortunately, in the vicinity of our country, there are countries carrying out activities such as increasing nuclear capacity, rapid military development and a unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force”said the prime minister.

As part of the 43 trillion yen ($314 billion) plan, the Kishida government would spend 5 trillion yen on missiles. standoff and another 5 trillion yen for ammunition purchases. One of the sources said that the defense budget “would increase by 1 trillion yen per year over the next 5 years”🇧🇷

A cabinet-approved national security strategy document cited by the agency AFP described China as “the greatest ever strategic challenge to securing Japan’s peace and stability”🇧🇷

He also noted that China had not ruled out using force to assert control over Taiwan.

There are also concerns in Japan about North Korea’s missile capability. Pyongyang has fired more than 50 in the last 3 months, including a ballistic missile over Japan in November – the 1st time in 5 years.

A previous national security document, produced in 2013, described China and Russia as strategic partners. The new Japanese opinion described the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a “gross violation of laws prohibiting the use of force” that there was “shaken the foundations of the international order”🇧🇷

Polls suggest that public opinion in Japan now broadly supports some form of further military expansion.