Japan | In Japan, the fishing industry and local residents oppose the discharge of sewage from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant

Fishermen and fishmongers fear that the reputation of Japanese fish will suffer if more than a million cubic meters of cooling water accumulated over the years is discharged into the ocean.

Japan representatives of the fishing industry on Thursday called on the government to ban the discharge into the sea of ​​contaminated water collected at the destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant area, according to the news agency Reuters.

According to the fishing industry, the discharge of water into the sea could have devastating consequences for the industry, as it could damage the reputation of Japanese and especially Fukushima fish products. The fishing industry plays an important role in the food production and economy of the island state, famous for its fish dishes.

Japan the government has long planned to allow sewage to be discharged into the ocean. Representatives of the fishing industry have now taken a position on Fukushima’s wastewater in a government hearing.

“We are absolutely opposed to the discharge of polluted water into the ocean, as it could have a catastrophic impact on the future of the Japanese fishing industry,” said the president of the Japan Association of Fishing Cooperatives. Hiroshi Kishi According to Reuters.

“We are strongly opposed to the discharge of polluted water into the ocean, as it will clearly cause reputational damage,” said the director of the Fukushima Prefectural Fish Merchants and Fish Processors Association. Toshihito Ono.

Intensions discharges have also been a concern in neighboring countries. The South Korean authorities, for example, demanded a plan clarification from Japan last fall, Reuters said last time in November.

North Korea has also been concerned about the plan, he said Deutsche Welle in September last year.

An employee of the Tepco power company measured radiation at tanks containing radioactive water at the Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan last January.­

Fukushiman four reactors at the nuclear power plant were damaged in March 2011 when the nuclear power plant was hit by an earthquake-induced tsunami. Of the three reactors, the core melted. It was the most serious nuclear accident in the world since the 1986 Chernobyl accident in Soviet Ukraine.

In the Fukushima nuclear power plant, more than a million tonnes of contaminated water have been collected in tanks since the accident and used over the years to cool the uranium rods of the destroyed nuclear power plant.

The 2011 tsunami was also devastating for the Japanese fishing industry, as it destroyed much of the coastal infrastructure associated with fishing.

In addition, fishing in the vicinity of Fukushima has suffered for years from fears of radioactive substances in the region’s fish products.

Whereas the radioactivity of fish caught in the area has in most cases been within the permitted limits in recent years, but last year the amount of radioactive cesium exceeding the limit value was measured in one skate, told the news agency Jiji in February last year.

Early in the year An expert panel set up by the Japanese government recommended lowering the water into the sea. Tepco, the electricity company that owns the nuclear power plant, plans to first remove all radioactive substances from the water except tritium, the newspaper said. The Guardian in February.

Tritium is a radioactive isotope of hydrogen. It is difficult to remove from water, but is considered less dangerous than other radioactive substances in water.

Evaporation of water has been considered as an alternative to dumping, but the expert panel believes that dumping would be a better solution.