Japan imposed sanctions against Kalashnikov, Almaz-Antey and Uralvagonzavod

Japan has imposed sanctions against 12 individuals and 36 organizations associated with Russia due to the situation in Ukraine. This is reported by TASS with reference to the Japanese Cabinet of Ministers.

Thus, Tokyo is introducing export restrictions against the concerns Kalashnikov, Almaz-Antey, Uralvagonzavod, the companies Angstrem, Aviadvigatel, Aeroscan, Neva Electronics, NPO Aurora, Impulse, KB “Innovator”. Also subject to restrictions were NPO Basalt, United Shipbuilding Corporation, FSUE Atomflot and JSC State Transport Leasing Company.

In addition, personal sanctions providing for the freezing of assets were introduced, in particular, against the Commissioner for Children's Rights in the Kaluga Region Irina Ageeva, her colleague from the Rostov Region Irina Cherkasova, the Ombudsman of Chechnya Mansur Soltaev, the head of Chechnya Muslim Khuchiev and the commander of the special police regiment named after Hero of Russia Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov Ministry of Internal Affairs for Chechnya Zamid Chalaev.

On February 25, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in a conversation with reporters, said that the country’s government was preparing new restrictions for Russian companies and individuals.

Earlier it became known that the G7 countries are going to force Moscow to compensate for losses to Ukraine by transferring Russia’s frozen assets to Kyiv. The G7 states are looking for opportunities to use these assets to support Kyiv. In addition, they will continue to impose restrictions against countries that support Russia.