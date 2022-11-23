The ko with the Asians enters the history of football

For the second consecutive World Cup, Germany “flops” in their debut. After the defeat to Mexico in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the Mannschaft concedes an encore against Japan. The knockout with the Asians enters football history also because before Asano’s goal, only three teams… including one from Germany, had managed to win against the German national team by crossing them for the first time in a final phase of the World Cup.

DERBY — First of all, a unique and rare case. A Germany that loses and a Germany that wins. The event dates back to East Germany's only participation in the 1974 World Cup. On that occasion, the German Democratic Republic played a derby with West Germany in Hamburg, which they won thanks to a goal by Jürgen Sparwasser. A surprise result but not so much considering that with the defeat the hosts "hit" second place in the group and avoid Holland who they will find in the final by beating them 2-1 and winning the World Cup.

1986 — The first “real” defeat of Germany at the World Cup in an unprecedented challenge dates back to 1986 when West Germany crossed and lost against Denmark. A fairly sharp 2-0 which, however, won’t affect the path of the Germans too much, who still pass the round as runners-up in the group and manage to climb up to the final lost 3-2 against Argentina by overcoming Morocco, Mexico and France.

1998 — The last team to afford the luxury of beating Germany in their first clash at such a high level were Croatia. The 1998 World Cup is being played and the Eastern European national team is making its debut at a World Championship. Germany overcomes the group with the usual solidity but not enthusiastic. He narrowly progressed to the round of 16 against Mexico and exited the competition against an extraordinarily talented team. A defeat that effectively closed the cycle of Mannschaft World Champion in 1990 and European Champion in 1996 with a very clear 3-0 that launched the Croatians towards the semi-final against France.

