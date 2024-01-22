Equipment was deactivated to preserve energy; agency hopes to recharge battery with solar cells

Jaxa (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) announced this Monday (22 January 2024) that it hopes to reactivate the Slim lunar probe. The space equipment landed on the Moon at 12:20 pm (Brasília time) on Friday (19 January), but was turned off almost 3 hours later (at 2:57 pm, Brasília time) to save its batteries.

In publications at X, the Japanese space agency stated that the probe's solar cells stopped working and, therefore, the equipment has a battery level of 12%. However, there is hope that they will be activated again if there is sunlight.

“According to telemetry data, Slim’s solar cells are oriented to the west. If, in the future, sunlight reaches the Moon from the west, we believe it will be possible to produce energy and, at the moment, we are preparing for its restoration.”he said.

Jaxa also announced that the lunar probe managed to collect information during the descent towards the Moon. “Technical and image data acquired during landing and on the lunar surface were successfully transmitted”he stated.

The space agency also said that it will release Slim's status and analyzed results at the end of this week.

Slim is a small-scale exploration module designed for precision landings on the Moon's surface.

In addition to demonstrating a punctual landing in a specific location, the mission, dubbed “Moon Sniper”, aims to accelerate the study of the satellite through a “lighter system”. The researchers also hope that Slim can be useful in future missions to other planets.

The initiative made Japan the 5th country to land on the Moon. In addition to the Asian nation, only the United States, the Soviet Union, China and India reached this milestone.