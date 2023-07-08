Residents of Japan from early morning bring flowers to the site of the assassination of Japanese ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to honor his memory on the anniversary of the tragedy. This was announced on July 8 by the TV channel NHK.

Funeral events to mark the anniversary will also be held in Tokyo, where a memorial service will be held at Zojoji Buddhist Temple.

According to the channel, the service will be attended by the current Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida and members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The assassination attempt on Shinzo Abe took place on July 8, 2022, when he was making a speech in the city of Nara as part of the election campaign. The 67-year-old politician was hospitalized with gunshot wounds, but died a few hours later in the hospital.

During the arrest, the killer, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, offered no resistance. The detainee explained his act by the fact that he suspected the politician of allegedly in connection with the religious sect “Unification Church”, because of which his family became impoverished.

According to the Yomiuri newspaper, the ex-prime minister accused of murder wrote a letter shortly before the attack, in which he stated his intention. It was clarified that the letter was sent to a man who criticized the sect in his blog. In his letter, he wrote that he did not consider Abe a “real enemy.”

On July 22, it became known that the suspect was taken into custody by the decision of the Nara District Court, and the consideration of his case will last until the end of November. According to Kyodo, the court will determine whether Yamagami is capable of criminal responsibility. To do this, the accused will have to undergo a psychiatric examination.

Yamagami was transferred to the Osaka Detention Center on July 25 to undergo a medical examination for mental illness.

On January 7, Yamagami’s case was transferred to the prosecutor’s office on additional suspicion. According to available information, homemade pistols found in the suspect’s apartment correspond to the characteristics of items prohibited for private use and storage.

On January 10, Abe’s killer was declared sane following a psychiatric examination.