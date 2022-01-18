TOKYO (Reuters) – New Covid-19 cases in Japan jumped to a record on Tuesday, local media reported, as the government considered expanding measures to contain the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant.

The country had more than 27,000 new cases, broadcaster TBS said, surpassing the previous high seen in August, shortly after Tokyo hosted the Summer Olympics.

The western Osaka region government reported a record 5,396 new cases, while Tokyo had 5,185, the highest number since Aug.

Tokyo and 12 other regional governments have requested infection-fighting measures from the central government, Economy Minister Daishiro Yamagiwa told reporters, amid concern that Omicron infections will overwhelm the healthcare system.

The measures allow governors to order restrictions on mobility and business, including shorter opening hours for bars and restaurants. An official decision on the quasi-emergency measures, as they are called, could be declared as early as Wednesday, the Yomiuri newspaper said.

This would follow restrictions enacted earlier this month in three regions that are home to US military installations, after apparently outbreaks of Omicron at those bases spread to the Japanese population.

Tokyo’s hospital bed occupancy rate for Covid-19 patients, a closely scrutinized metric, rose to 23.4% on Tuesday. An increase to 50% would justify declaring a complete state of emergency, officials said.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift and Kantaro Komiya)

