Nihon Keizai says Japan is critically dependent on Russian crab

Russian crab has captured the Japanese market. It will now be difficult to get rid of imported goods, wrote Nihon Keizai edition.

The publication notes that the share of Russian crab imports has increased to 68.8 percent in 2023.

“Getting rid of the Russian crab addiction will not be easy. . There are not many other production areas capable of providing the required volumes,” the journalists noted.

The authors of the article explained that the high demand for seafood from Russia in Japan is explained by US sanctions. If previously the United States was the largest consumer of Russian crab, then due to the ban on imports from the country, producers focused on Asia.