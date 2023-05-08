













Japan Has Pirates Too: Man Arrested For Illegal Anime Distribution

The man from Kyoto, Japan, had a page known as an aggregator site, which means that it does not have anime videos —series and movies—, but contains available the links that redirect to the content itself. And while the Japanese couldn’t make a profit from distributing titles to which they didn’t own copyrights, they could of course add publicity and make a profit from it.

It appears that the 58-year-old’s site was active from late 2021 to late 2022, on which he posted links to highly popular movies of the season. Thanks to advertising, the Japanese site obtained around five million accesses that were reflected in profits that were close to 10 million yen — more than one million Mexican pesos.

In this way, the problems of anime piracy in Japan are evident, which already began with awareness campaigns for the digital distribution of content. Let’s remember that the productions need our support to continue creating their original and quality series, consuming them illegally will only fracture the structure and, in the long run, the specific content, an issue that fans should be responsible and aware of.

Help Japan: How I can watch anime legally

Through authorized distribution platforms such as Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, Pluto TV or Anime Lab because they reward and recognize the work of the industry involved.

Also Netflix and Prime Video They usually have anime content.

