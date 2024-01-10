Former Japanese Prime Minister Aso calls Taiwan the next possible 'broken window'

Former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso named Taiwan as the next possible hot spot after Ukraine and the Gaza Strip. In his opinion, in this region the risks of a full-scale conflict are highest, reports Nikkei Asia publication.

“Dr. George L. Kelling, an American criminologist, once proposed the “broken windows” theory. The theory is that if one broken window is not repaired, more windows will be broken and eventually the entire city will be devastated,” he said.

Aso called for attention to the situation around Taiwan, noting that the island state could be the next “broken window” after what happened in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip. At the same time, he expressed hope for a peaceful resolution of the situation between Beijing and Taipei.

Earlier, the island's deputy head of administration and the main contender for the post of head of the Taiwanese administration in the upcoming January 13 elections, Lai Qingde, said that Taiwan's door will always be open to interaction with Beijing.