Tokyo, Japan.– The threat of a mega-quake, a series of typhoons and a week-long national holiday has prompted some Japanese to ramp up purchases of rice, the staple food in a country whose government warned Tuesday against panic buying.

“We were only able to buy half the usual amount of rice this summer and bags of rice are selling out quickly,” a shop assistant at a branch of the popular Fresco supermarket chain in Tokyo told AFP.

In some stores, rice shelves were empty or stocks rationed after a government warning earlier this month, which has since been lifted, of a possible “mega-quake.” Several advancing typhoons and the prolonged annual Obon holiday further fueled impulse buying.

Other factors include declining harvests caused by high temperatures and water shortages or increased demand related to record numbers of foreign tourists.

A sign at a grocery store in Tokyo read: “In order to make it possible for many customers to purchase, we ask that you buy one (bag of rice) per family per day.”

The Fresco employee said the daily stock was sold out by midday.

“Customers queue up before the shop opens, but the stacks of bags, each containing 10 kilograms, always sell out in the morning,” he explained.

Agriculture Minister Tetsushi Sakamoto called for calm on Tuesday.

“Please keep a cool head and buy only the amount of rice you need,” he said.

Rice is deeply rooted in Japanese culture. Its harvest has shaped the nation’s landscape and was even used as currency in the 7th century.

It is by far the most consumed staple food in the country, with 7 million tons per year.

However, demand has been declining for some time due to population decline and changing eating habits of many Japanese, who are opting for other alternatives.

The country’s reserves in June were the lowest since 1999, when comparable data began to be collected, but authorities believe the inventory is sufficient.