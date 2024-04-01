Formula 1 at Suzuka
In the weekend of April 6-7the Formula 1 will return to the scene with its fourth seasonal event: it is the Japanese Grand Prix from the Suzuka track, Mie Prefecture. In the island nation of the Pacific Ocean we are in spring, and the premier class of motor racing will find itself facing a cool climatewhich it could reserve surprises in terms of rain especially for the first day of free practice and for the race.
The weekend therefore promises to be variable, with possibility of precipitation reaching 75% for Friday and Sunday. Always in view of the grand prix, pay attention to gusts of wind. For the
In general the temperatures – maximum and minimum – will be absolutely in line with the average for the period.
The weather forecast
|Friday 5 April
|Saturday 6 April
|Sunday 7 April
|Sky
|Rain
|Hotter
|Periods of rain
|Temperature max
|16th
|21st
|20°
|Wind
|NNE 2 km/h
|S 2 km/h
|ESE 17 km/h
|Gusts
|9 km/h
|9 km/h
|48 km/h
|Chance of rain
|75%
|25%
|75%
Source: Accuweather.com
