In the weekend of April 6-7the Formula 1 will return to the scene with its fourth seasonal event: it is the Japanese Grand Prix from the Suzuka track, Mie Prefecture. In the island nation of the Pacific Ocean we are in spring, and the premier class of motor racing will find itself facing a cool climatewhich it could reserve surprises in terms of rain especially for the first day of free practice and for the race.

The weekend therefore promises to be variable, with possibility of precipitation reaching 75% for Friday and Sunday. Always in view of the grand prix, pay attention to gusts of wind. For the

In general the temperatures – maximum and minimum – will be absolutely in line with the average for the period.

Weekend times: https://www.formulapassion.it/f1/f1-orari/orari-tv-gp-giappone-suzuka-televisione-programmazione-diretta-sky-differita-tv8-dove-vederla-ferrari

The weather forecast

Friday 5 April Saturday 6 April Sunday 7 April Sky Rain Hotter Periods of rain Temperature max 16th 21st 20° Wind NNE 2 km/h S 2 km/h ESE 17 km/h Gusts 9 km/h 9 km/h 48 km/h Chance of rain 75% 25% 75%

Source: Accuweather.com