The Bagnaia-Martin duel stops in Motegi

After the debut of the Buddh International Circuit in the MotoGP world championship, the two-wheel paddock left India to immediately head towards Japan for a back to back which will see teams and riders busy on the circuit of Motegithe home race of Honda and Yamaha, manufacturers in full crisis in 2023.

The spotlight will obviously be on three-way race for the World title at Ducati between the official rider and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin who has a Ducati GP-23 at his disposal and Marco Bezzecchi who instead has a 2022 bike. A year ago Martin got on the podium in third position while Bagnaia suffered a fall at last lap in an attempt to overtake Fabio Quartararo.

The event will be broadcast live in full on Sky Sport MotoGP and on NOW, FormulaPassion.it as always he will guarantee live written coverage of all MotoGP sessions (with the exception of the Warm-Up on Sunday morning and FP1 on the night between Thursday and Friday), which will be broadcast free-to-air on TV8 the Qualifications and the big news of Sprint which will have a race distance halved and will award points to the first nine drivers classified at the finish line. Sunday’s matches will instead be broadcast on a deferred basis. Below are the details of the television programming, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor of the three classes.

GP Japan 2023, the session program and TV times

Friday 29 September

02:00-02:35 Moto3, PL1

02:50-03:30 Moto2, PL1

03.45-04.30 MotoGP, FP1

06:15-06:50 Moto3, PL2

07:05-07:45 Moto2, PL2

08:00-09:00 MotoGP, P (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Saturday 30 September

01:40-02:10 Moto3, PL3

02:25-02:55 Moto2, PL3

03:10-03:40 MotoGP, FP2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

03:50-04:05 MotoGP, Q1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

04:15-04:30 MotoGP, Q2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

05:50-06:05 Moto3, Q1

06:15-06:30 Moto3, Q2

06:45-07:00 Moto2, Q1

07:10-07:25 Moto2, Q2

08:00 MotoGP, Sprint (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

Sunday 1 October

03.40-03.50 MotoGP, Warm-Up

05:00 Moto3, Race (delayed on TV8 at 09:00)

06:15 Moto2, Race (delayed on TV8 at 10:30)

08:00 MotoGP, Race (live written on FormulaPassion.it and deferred on TV8 at 12:00)

The characteristics of the Motegi circuit

Route: 4.8 km

Curves: 14, 6 left, 8 right

Width: 15m

Longest straight: 762m

MotoGP Roll of Honor

2002 – Valentino Rossi (Honda)

2003 – Valentino Rossi (Honda)

2004 – Makoto Tamada (Honda)

2005 – Loris Capirossi (Ducati)

2006 – Loris Capirossi (Ducati)

2007 – Loris Capirossi (Ducati)

2008 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2009 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2010 – Casey Stoner (Ducati)

2011 – Daniel Pedrosa (Honda)

2012 – Daniel Pedrosa (Honda)

2013 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2014 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2015 – Daniel Pedrosa (Honda)

2016 – Marc Marquez (Honda)

2017 – Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)

2018 – Marc Marquez (Honda)

2019 – Marc Marquez (Honda)

2022 – Jack Miller (Ducati)

Moto2 Roll of Honor

2010 – Toni Elias (Moriwaki)

2011 – Andrea Iannone (Suter)

2012 – Marc Marquez (Suter)

2013 – Pol Espargaro (Kalex)

2014 – Thomas Luthi (Suter)

2015 – Johann Zarco (Kalex)

2016 – Thomas Luthi (Kalex)

2017 – Alex Marquez (Kalex)

2018 – Francesco Bagnaia (Kalex)

2019 – Luca Marini (Kalex)

2022 – Ai Ogura (Kalex)

Moto3 Roll of Honor

2012 – Danny Kent (KTM)

2013 – Alex Marquez (KTM)

2014 – Alex Marquez (Honda)

2015 – Niccolò Antonelli (Honda)

2016 – Enea Bastianini (Honda)

2017 – Romano Fenati (Honda)

2018 – Marco Bezzecchi (KTM)

2019 – Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Honda)

2022 – Izan Guevara (GasGas)

The situation in the world rankings

In MotoGP Francesco Bagnaia saw the margin over Jorge Martin reduced to 13 points, with Marco Bezzecchi still dreaming as he is 44 points behind his brand-mate. In Moto2 Pedro Acosta continues to move forward, the sixth success of the season achieved in India ahead of a revived Tony Arbolino has brought the margin against the Italian rider to 39 points. However, everything is wide open in Moto3: Daniel Holgado and Jaume Masia are tied at 174 points, Ayumu Sasaki is third at -1.