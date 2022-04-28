During a round table of the Japanese government, held yesterday, some participants emphasized need to initiate the reopening of Japan’s borders to tourism as soon as possible.

Following criticism of the country’s security measures, considered excessive, since 10 April the number of daily admissions to Japan has been raised from 7,000 to 10,000. At the moment, however, these numbers remain reserved for travelers for work and education purposesmaking any type of travel for tourist purposes impossible.

The closure of the borders has led, according to the words of Masakazu Tokurahead of the Japan Business Federationto an imbalance between imports and exportsreporting how the gradual reopening of borders is necessary to smooth out this situationreducing the current account surplus.

The government’s response came from Daishiro Yamagiwaminister in charge of COVID-19 containment measures, expressing full alignment with Tokura’s vision, and the will to gradually pursue the path of reopening to tourism.

Once the progress of the pandemic has been verified, which, Yamagiwa is keen to specify, remains unpredictable, Japan should therefore proceed, with due caution, to the total reopening of its borders.

Source: The Japan Times

Cover image: Pakutaso

Read on on Akiba Gamers

#Japan #government #discusses #reopening #tourism