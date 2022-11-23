In Doha, the Japanese team overcame a 0-1 and the German superiority of the first half, was supported by the goalkeeper Shuichi and turned it around with the entries of Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano. Thus, it shook the start of Group E and put Germany under pressure, which cannot fail on the second date against Spain.

The calendar and the results of the World Cup in Qatar. © France 24

Asian football is taking advantage of its “home” in Qatar. After the historic feat of Saudi Arabia against Argentina, this Wednesday, November 23, Japan joined, who went down to Germany at the start of Group E.

Although without reaching the epic of the Saudi triumph, the Japanese success had similarities: the ‘blue samurai’ also had to recover from the superiority of their rival in the first half and showed discipline and determination to achieve it. In this, the saves of his goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda and the determining incomes of Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano were key.

The shock for Germany is stronger if one takes into account that they created very clear situations, even in the second half, and could have closed the game calmly. To this is added that the defeat forces him not to fail against a weight rival like Spain, next Sunday.

Japan, meanwhile, achieved an important boost for their chances of qualifying for the round of 16. If they get all three points against Costa Rica on matchday two, they will be on their way to being in the top 16.

News in development…