Economy grew 2.2% from April to June on an updated basis; was driven by the rise in private consumption after restrictions

Japan’s economy returned to pre-pandemic levels in the 1st quarter of the Japanese fiscal year, which runs from April to June 2022. Growth was 0.5% compared to the previous 3 months. Analysts predicted expansion of 0.6% in the period.

Adjusted for inflation, however, the world’s 3rd largest economy grew more in the period than in the last quarter of 2019, before the start of the pandemic. This was the 1st time this has happened since the Covid outbreaks began in early 2020.

On an annualized basis, expansion was 2.2%. The information was published by the Institute of Economic and Social Research (ESRI), on Sunday night (Aug.14, 2022) in Brasília – Monday morning (Aug.15) in Tokyo.

The increase in consumption was 1.1% in relation to the previous quarter. The index was boosted by the lifting of restrictions against covid-19, which drove the Japanese back to stores and restaurants. Private consumption is expected to continue to strengthen Japan’s economy in the next quarter.

Unlike other world potentials that suffer from rising prices, inflation in Japan is around 2%.

Exports also grew. High was 0.9% in the quarter through June compared to the previous period.