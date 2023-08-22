Operations will begin on Thursday release of radioactive waters from the nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean Japan undergoing treatment in Fukushima, a controversial step which the Tokyo government says is essential to shutting down the plant which had its reactor meltdown 12 years ago.

According to the local press, the prime minister, Fumio Kishida, gave the final go-ahead at a meeting of ministers involved in the plan and instructed the operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, to be ready to start unloading on Thursday if conditions weather and the sea will allow it. The International Atomic Energy Agency approved the Japanese government’s plan last month.

Kishida said during the meeting that the release of the waters is essential for the decommissioning of the plant, assuring that the government has done everything possible to ensure safety and protect the reputation of Japan’s fishing industry.