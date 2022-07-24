Japan, fear of the volcano in Kagojima

Dozens of people have had to leave their homes in Japan following an ongoing volcanic eruptionin the south of the country: the national meteorological agency has issued its maximum level alarm, 5, which provides for the evacuation of the inhabitants, from the previous level 3, which prevents access to the mountain. The television footage shows lava and dark plumes of ash coming out of the Sakurajima crater, in Kagoshima, which began activity shortly after 20 local time. The volcano is a tourist attraction with its frequent “manifestations”; today’s eruption threw ash 2.5 kilometers away from the crater. According to the city of Kagoshima, there are 77 residents in the two towns involved, but no damage has been reported at the moment.

In Japan there are dozens of active volcanoes, being in the full “Ring of Fire” of the Pacific, where a large part of the earthquakes and volcanic eruptions of the world are recorded. Sakurajima used to be an island, but due to previous eruptions it has been attached to the Osumi peninsula for just over a century. The last time that Japan issued the maximum alarm ordering evacuations for the activity of a volcano was on the occasion of the eruption of the island of Kuchinoerabu, also in Kagoshima, in 2015.

Subscribe to the newsletter

