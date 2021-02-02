Japan extends state of emergency to contain Corona

Japan is expected to extend the state of emergency related to the Coronavirus in Tokyo and some other regions until early March, as the country strives to curb the resurgence of the Coronavirus infection.

“The number of injured people is decreasing. But we need to be careful for a certain period of time,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

The Ministry of Health recorded 1,783 new infections, including 393 in Tokyo, on Monday, a sharp drop compared to 7,844 cases recorded on January 8, when the Suga government implemented a state of emergency in Tokyo and its three neighboring provinces, Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama, until February 7.

The measure was expanded to 11 provinces, including Kyoto and Osaka, six days later.

The government asked residents in the 11 counties to refrain from unnecessary going out and for restaurants to close by 8 pm.

And in Tokyo, nearly everyone wears a muzzle in public. Passenger trains remain crowded despite the government urging more people to work from home.