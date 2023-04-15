Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was taken from a stage from which he had just begun a public speech by his security agents after throwing a smoke bomb at him. He’s unharmed. The bomb exploded but Kishida was protected in time and suffered no consequences. Police stopped a man at the place where the public event was supposed to take place, the port of Saikazaki in Wakayama prefecture, 65 kilometers southwest of Osaka, broadcaster NHK said. In Japan, security measures have been strengthened for the prime minister following the assassination of former head of government Shinzo Abe last July. Abe had been shot at a rally. Kishida’s program will continue in the afternoon as planned.