Japan executes man who killed seven people in 2008

Japan on Tuesday executed the man popularly known as the “Akihabara Killer”, who in 2008 killed seven people in Tokyo’s bustling technological shopping center. The information is from public broadcaster NHK, citing government sources.

Tomohiro Kato, 39, was sentenced to death for running over and killing three pedestrians with a truck, before getting out of the vehicle and stabbing four others in Akihabara. “I came to Akihabara to kill people, no matter who killed them,” declared Kato, then 25.

He was executed in prison in Tokyo. The Japanese Ministry of Justice will hold a press conference in the coming hours to offer more details about the execution.