Japan today, Monday, ended the state of emergency over the Corona virus that was imposed on Tokyo and its surrounding prefectures, despite growing concerns about the re-emergence of new infections and the increase in cases of new strains of the virus.

Tokyo and Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, which were the last remaining areas subject to restrictions, are still struggling to control new infections.

According to Kyodo News, on Sunday, Japan recorded 1119 new confirmed cases, including 256 in Tokyo, and 20 deaths due to Covid-19, compared to a record number of 7,851 cases on January 8.

And commuter trains in Tokyo were still crowded even under the measure, and supermarkets crowded with customers during the weekends, although almost everyone wore masks in public places.

The government declared a state of emergency in the four governorates in early January and added seven other governorates after six days.

The state of emergency was lifted in Tochigi, north of Tokyo, in February and six other prefectures earlier this month.

The rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, which began in mid-February, has been slow and it is unlikely that many citizens will get it before the opening of the postponed Tokyo Olympics on July 23.

According to the statistics of the Japanese Broadcasting Corporation, the country has so far recorded 457,577 confirmed cases and 8,849 deaths related to Corona.