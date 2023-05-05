An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 shook the Ishikawa prefecture, in western Japan, this Friday, without the tsunami alert being activated or record for the moment that it has caused notable damage.

The earthquake occurred at 2:42 p.m. local time (12:42 a.m. Colombia time) with its epicenter in Noto, a peninsula north of Ishikawa, and at a depth of about 10 kilometers, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Another magnitude 4 seismic activity was observed in the city of Nagaoka, in the Niigata prefecture (west coast), and magnitude 3 could be felt in Tohoku (north).

The earthquake caused the suspension of railway lines in that area of ​​the country, including the Hokuriku shinkansen (bullet train).which crosses the country and connects with Tokyo, according to the operating companies.

Japan sits on the so-called Ring of Fire, one of the most active seismic zones in the world and suffers earthquakes with relative frequency, so its infrastructures are specially designed to withstand tremors.

It is known that the emergency office was evaluating the damage to properties and citizens. However, no abnormalities were detected at the nuclear power plants, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said, according to reports. CNN.

