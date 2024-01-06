NHK: Japan earthquake death toll reaches 126

The number of victims of a series of earthquakes in Japan has increased to 126. About this reports NHK, citing local authorities.

It is specified that at least 516 people were injured. According to the channel, the highest number of deaths was recorded in the city of Wajima – 69 people. In the city of Sudu, 38 citizens were killed, the remaining victims were registered in five other cities.

A series of powerful earthquakes occurred in Japan on January 1. Experts recorded several strong tremors that occurred almost simultaneously.

The Japan Meteorological Agency estimated the magnitude of the earthquakes at 5.7, 6.1 and 7.4.