The 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck the west coast of Japan destroyed infrastructure, cutting off power to 23,000 homes in the Hokuriku region.

The search for survivors under collapsed buildings continued for the sixth day, while more than 30,000 evacuated people awaited help.

Kyodo News, citing the Ishikawa Prefectural Government and other sources, said 16 more deaths had been confirmed in Wajima City and Anamizu Town by 04:00 GMT on Saturday, bringing the total to 110.

As of Saturday morning, 98 people had been confirmed dead, according to the Ishikawa government website.

This is the highest toll since the earthquakes that struck Kumamoto in southwestern Japan, killing 276 people, including related deaths, in 2016.

Road outages and other problems have hampered the delivery of relief supplies.