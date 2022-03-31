Japan does not intend to withdraw from a large gas project with Russiadespite having adopted, like Western countries, severe sanctions against Moscow after the invasion against Ukraine, the Japanese prime minister said on Thursday.

Japanvery dependent from the energy point of view, tries, like other nations, to find a balance between its needs for fossil fuels and its relatively firm line with respect to Russia.

For Tokyo, which is a close ally of Washington, this exercise is difficult. In his intervention before Parliament, Kishida declared that the Sakhalin 2 project, in the Russian Far East -near Japan-, would contribute to providing a “long-term, cheap and stable” supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

“It is a very important project for our energy security,” he stressed. “It is not our intention to withdraw.” Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the British oil giant Shell, which has a 27.5% stake in the Sakhalin 2 project – controlled 50% by the Russian group Gazprom – has decided to withdraw.

The Japanese group Mitsui has a 12.5% ​​stake and its compatriot Mitsubishi 10%. However, Kishida stressed that Japan was looking for alternative energy sources.

In line with the policy of other G7 countries, the country stated that it will continue efforts to reduce its “energy dependence on Russia”.

Russia supplies more than 8% of Japan's liquefied natural gas needs, while Australian exports account for about 40% of the Japanese market.

