When you talk about Mobile Suit Gundam in Japan it is almost like a religion. So much so, that the presence of this franchise goes beyond anime, manga, film, video games and related merchandise.

It is much loved and that is why it has even had attractions, such as a monumental mechanized mecha, and of course, giant statues. One of the latter was built in the city of Fukuoka.

Mobile Suit Gundam gets a new statue

Fukuoka is a metropolis that is the sixth largest in the country of the Rising Sun. The model on which this new statue is based is the RX-93 v Gundam that appears in the movie Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack.

Is the one who pilots Amuro ray to face Char aznable. Despite the time that has passed – this film was released in 1988 – it is still one of the most beloved productions of fans of this great series.

To celebrate the final touches given to this monument, the video that you can see in this note was published. The filming lasts for more than 11 minutes.

You can see the delicate process of positioning the head of the Gundam. This is very meticulous and must be done with great care. It is not only putting the head and already; it is necessary to verify that it fits well and then to secure it. The good thing is that everything went well.

The popularity of the franchise has continued

While new statues are being erected in this nation, there are some franchise-related businesses that are not doing so well. Among them are the thematic cafes, which are forced to close their doors.

The last of them will do it next year. The pandemic caused by COVID-19 and the consequent drop in international tourism greatly affected these types of establishments. Maybe when things get better, others will appear.

What if it seems that it will not stop are the productions based on Mobile Suite Gundam. Not only are new anime or animated films in the pipeline, but even a project with real actors or live-action.

The latter will be financed by Netflix, becoming another of its exclusives. But for this production to be available it will take some time. Actors and actresses are not announced yet, in addition to various details.

