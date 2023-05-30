The government of Japan announced this Monday (29) that it would put its anti-missile defense on alert to shoot down any projectile that could threaten its territory. The country made the statement after North Korea said that dictator Kim Jong-un had approved final preparations for the launch of the communist country’s first spy satellite into space.

According to Reuters, this would be the last of a series of launches, including ballistic tests, carried out in recent months by the dictatorship of North Korea, a country that also has nuclear weapons. Japanese Defense Ministry spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said the country’s government is waiting for North Korea to fire the rocket with the satellite over the southwest islands located in the Sea of ​​Japan, as it did in 2016.

“We will take destructive measures against ballistic and other missiles that are confirmed to fall on our territory,” Japan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Analysts told Reuters the new satellite was part of North Korea’s technology program aimed at increasing its surveillance of enemies with drones and other spying devices. The main objective would be to improve the country’s ability to hit targets in times of war.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters the North Korean launch was another serious violation of UN Security Council resolutions. Under a resolution, North Korea is banned from launching ballistic missiles, but Pyongyang says such measures do not cover its space program.

“We strongly urge North Korea to refrain from launching its rocket,” the prime minister’s department said on Twitter.

The Japanese leader also said he would cooperate with the US, South Korea and other countries, doing everything possible to collect and analyze information from any North Korean launches.

A US State Department spokesperson declared that any North Korean launch using ballistic missile technology, including the one used to put a satellite into orbit, would violate several UN resolutions.

In a statement, South Korea declared its northern neighbor’s missile launch illegal and said “if North Korea goes ahead, it will pay the price and suffer.”