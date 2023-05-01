The Japan Self-Defense Forces deployed Patriot PAC-3 anti-missile systems on remote islands in the southern prefecture of Okinawa to, if necessary, intercept the wreckage of a North Korean missile with which Pyongyang plans to launch a military satellite. On Monday, May 1, the agency reports Kyodo.

Anti-aircraft missile systems are located on the islands of Miyako, Ishigaki and Yonaguni. The deployment process took about a week, the agency added.

The last time the Patriot PAC-3 complexes were located on the islands of Miyako and Ishigaki in 2012 and 2016, when the DPRK also made attempts to launch satellites. Then they were not involved.

Prior to this, on April 24, the country’s Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada announced preparations for the transfer of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Okinawa to intercept a ballistic missile in connection with the upcoming launch of a DPRK reconnaissance satellite.

On April 19, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un instructed officials to prepare the launch of North Korea’s first military reconnaissance satellite. The planned launch is a national security priority amid a strengthening alliance between the US and South Korea.

Tests by North Korea, related to the final stage of development of a new reconnaissance satellite, were carried out in December. At the same time, the republic announced its intention to launch the satellite at the end of April.

Political scientist Yuri Svetov, in a conversation with Izvestia, in turn, emphasized that the leadership of the DPRK understands that the United States seeks to destroy the country at any cost, therefore they have created nuclear weapons capable of resisting the United States. In addition, according to the expert, Kim Jong-un’s regime has support among the population.