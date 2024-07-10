The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement on Wednesday that it has made effective the delivery to Ukraine of machinery to clear mines planted by the Russian Army and remove unexploded ordnance.

The material was handed over today at a ceremony held in kyiv, as part of a package of measures presented by the same ministry last week that seeks to “support the clearing of landmines abroad.”

The Japanese Government has provided the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU), through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), A total of four machines developed by the local company Nikken to de-mine land areas and already used in countries such as Cambodia and Afghanistan.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry’s statement explains that, prior to supplying the equipment, Japan provided operational training to SESU personnel on how to operate the aircraft.

Japanese aid package

In total, the Asian country plans to provide Ukraine with 20 aircraft during this year 2024, according to details of the ceremony collected by the newspaper Japan Timesas well as other technologies including “mine detectors” and “an artificial intelligence-based system to predict areas where there are buried mines.”

The Japanese aid package also includes assistance in teaching people how to avoid landmines and support for victims of explosions.

Essential for rebuilding livelihoods, agriculture and industry

The first delivery of the material was scheduled for Monday, but Russian multi-target missile attacks that day forced it to be postponed until Wednesday.

“Clearing mines and unexploded ordnance is not only essential to ensure the safety and security of residents, but is also a prerequisite for recovery and reconstruction, indispensable for rebuilding livelihoods, agriculture and industry,” the Foreign Affairs document said.

“Japan will continue to support the people of Ukraine who are facing difficulties, in cooperation with the international community, including G7 members,” the statement concluded.

EFE