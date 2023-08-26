Japan demanded on August 25 that China withdraw the veto that it applies to its marine products as a result of the spill at the Fukushima nuclear power plant, a measure that Tokyo considers without a scientific basis and that represents a new obstacle in relations between the two Asian powers. .

The Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Yasutoshi Nishimura, described as “unacceptable” the restrictions announced the day before by Beijing and affirmed that it has asked the Chinese Executive to withdraw it during the headline meetings of Trade of the G20 that is celebrated between last Thursday and this Friday in Jaipur (India).

China, which had been expressing its firm opposition to the spill, announced the day before the suspension of the importation of all aquatic products from Japan for “prevent the risk of radioactive contamination” from the discharge from the Japanese nuclear power plant.

First analyzes within the legal limits

The decision has also drawn criticism in China and some quarters in South Korea.

“We will publish the relevant data with transparency and we will continue to seek the immediate removal of restrictions on imports (of Japanese products) that are not based on scientific data,” Nishimura said at a press conference on Friday.

Soon after, T.okyo Electric Power (TEPCO), the operating company of the plant where the discharge of contaminated and treated water comes from to remove most of the radioactive waste, disclosed the first data from its analysis of seawater around the plant after beginning the discharge the day before.

TEPCO’s measurements at different points in radii 3 and 10 kilometers from the underwater pipeline through which the spill is discharged show that Tritium radiation levels are “far below” legal limits established by the Japanese authorities, according to what the company said at a press conference.

Japan set a maximum of 1,500 becquerels per liter in the liquid that ends up in the Pacific, almost seven times less than the limit established by the World Health Organization (WHO) for drinking water.

In addition to TEPCO, the Japanese Government and the International Atomic Energy Agency (OEIA) carry out their own measurements of radioactivity in waters around the plant and plan to publish their results on a regular basis.

The IAEA, which has its own facilities at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, already took samples of the processed water before the discharge the day before and confirmed that regulatory levels were respected.

Independent laboratories from several countries and Japanese fishing cooperatives are also taking samples and will release their results in parallel.

Accusations against Beijing

The Japanese Minister of Consumption, Taro Kono, also charged against Beijing, considering that its restrictions are “a political and not a scientific measure”, while the head of Agriculture, Tetsuro Nomura, described them as “regrettable” and “contrary to the international movement “.

Tokyo considers that the Chinese veto is due to a campaign of pressure and smear of the neighboring country, rather than for health or environmental reasons, in the context of deteriorating bilateral relations due to territorial disputes and military tensions in the region.

Among the arguments that Japan has used to justify the spill is the fact that this type of discharge of tritiated water is a common practice in nuclear power plants around the world.

The operator has accumulated more than 1.3 million tons of water.

China itself carried out in 2021 discharges from its nuclear power plants that represented a volume of radioactivity up to ten times greater than the annual limit set for the discharge from Fukushima, according to data published by the Asian giant’s nuclear industry and collected by the IAEA.

The autonomous territory of Hong Kong has also banned such imports from a dozen Japanese prefectures, including Fukushima, following the spill.

Further Neighboring countries such as South Korea, the Philippines and other Pacific island nations have raised concerns about the discharge of processed water through their governments or from fishing cooperatives, although they have not come to take restrictive measures like those of Beijing and Hong Kong.

The safety guarantees provided by the Japanese authorities and the IAEA have not been enough to convince the fishing associations of Japan, which also maintain their firm opposition to the spill, as well as environmental organizations such as Greenpeace.

EFE

