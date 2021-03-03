On the sport, Covid-19 changes the rules permanently. It was suffered by most of the major competitions during 2020 and it continues to put the postponed Tokyo Olympics in check. And this Wednesday it became known that The Organizing Committee continues to develop a plan so that its development is not disrupted. However, they analyze that they have a “new normal“.

Now, the decision on the possible entry of foreign public to Japan to attend the Tokyo Games will be made towards the end of this month. A measure that will be based primarily on the opinion of health experts.

The hosts also announced that, moving forward with the welcome decision, they have just By the end of April it will be known how much public will be able to enter the venues of the Olympic competitions. The information was given by the president of the organizing committee, Seiko Hashimoto, at a press conference.

Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Organizing Committee, headed this Wednesday the important meeting on the Tokyo Games. (Photo: EFE / EPA)

“Because the covid-19 situation changes every moment, we believe It is essential to make a decision with the greatest certainty and speed possible “Hashimoto explained at the end of an important virtual meeting between the organizers, the Japanese authorities and the international Olympic and Paralympic committees (IOC and IPC).

The decision on entry or not of foreigners on the occasion of the Games will be taken “from the opinions of health experts and depending on the situation of coronavirus infections both in Japan and in other countries, “explained the head of Tokyo 2020.

The truth is that today, Japan keeps its borders closed for tourists for months. And the measure was extreme towards the end of December of last year with a total closure. However, it considers the possibility of making the measure more flexible and in Tokyo to the Olympic Games from July 23 and the Paralympics from August 24.

Japan currently has a closed border for foreigners. A measure that will be modified in June when the Games take place (Photo: AP)

The final decision will be taken “taking into account the opinions of the IOC, the Tokyo and central Japanese governments and the organizing committee,” Hashimoto said when asked which body would have the last word on the matter.

Regarding the presence of the public in the stands, Hashimoto said that at the meeting on Wednesday The option of the competitions being behind closed doors was not contemplated.

“Tokyo 2020 will be the first global event to be held during the pandemic and we believe that it should serve as a sign of the triumph against the virus,” stressed Hashimoto, who nonetheless stressed that the priority is to guarantee “safe Games for both athletes and sportsmen. public”.

This Wednesday’s virtual meeting advanced the arrival of foreigners in Tokyo. (Photo: EFE / EPA)

The President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, stressed for its part that the agency “will do everything possible to ensure the safety of all participants, but also that of the Japanese“. For this reason, the IOC” is on the side of the organizing committee without any reservations, “Bach said during his speech at the beginning of the meeting.

In the same vein, Bach affirmed that the IOC “will make every effort that it can together with the national committees so that as many athletes as possible arrive vaccinated in Tokyo.”

The certainty that remained floating on the subject is that there will be a foreign audience. The dilemma is how much and what enabled capacity each stadium will have.

JPE