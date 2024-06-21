The Japanese government announced the introduction of sanctions against 41 companies from Russia

Japan has decided to impose sanctions against 41 companies from Russia. This was stated by the Secretary General of the Japanese government, Yoshimasa Hayashi, reports RIA News.

“Today the government approved the introduction of measures against organizations and individuals from Russia to freeze assets and ban exports,” he said.

In addition, Japan is introducing sanctions for circumventing restrictions on Russia; 11 companies from third countries are subject to them: China, India, Kazakhstan, the UAE and Uzbekistan.

Earlier it became known that Japan was introducing a ban on the export of 164 categories of goods to Russia. In April, Tokyo banned the supply of lithium-ion batteries and pipes for gas and oil pipelines. Restrictions also affected the export of motor oils and nitrocellulose, which is a key component of modern smokeless powder.