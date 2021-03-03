The decision on the possible entry of foreign visitors Japan to attend the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be taken at the end of this month, as announced this Wednesday by the organizers of the sports event.

The statements of the president of the organizing committee, Seiko Hashimoto, at a press conference came after a telematic meeting between the organizers, the Japanese authorities and the international Olympic and Paralympic committees (IOC and IPC).

“Because the COVID situation changes every moment, we believe it is essential to make a decision as quickly as possible,” Hashimoto explained. Thus, he also tried to minimize the information of the local newspaper Mainichi, which cited an anonymous source and assured that the entry of foreign public will be prohibited.

The head of Tokyo 2020 remarked that the decision on whether or not to enter foreign travelers for the Games will be taken “from opinions of health experts and depending on the situation of covid infections both in Japan and in other countries “.

The Japanese hosts will also define by the end of April how much public will be able to enter the venues of the Olympic competitions.

Japan, which plans to host the Olympic Games in Tokyo from next July 23 and the Paralympics from August 24, maintains its closed borders for tourists for months as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID.

The final decision will be taken “taking into account the opinions of the IOC, the Tokyo and central Japanese governments and the organizing committee,” Hashimoto said when asked which body would have the last word on the matter.

Regarding the presence of the public in the stands, Hashimoto affirmed that in the meeting on Wednesday the option of the competitions being held has not been contemplated behind closed doors.

“Tokyo 2020 will be the first global event to be held during the pandemic and we believe that it should serve as a sign of triumph against the virus,” stressed Hashimoto, who nonetheless stressed that the priority is to guarantee “safe Games for athletes and the public.”

The president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, stressed for his part that this body “will do everything possible to guarantee the safety of all participants, but also that of the Japanese.”

For this reason, the IOC “is on the side of the organizing committee without any reservations,” Bach said during his speech at the beginning of the meeting, which was open to the media.

In the same vein, Bach affirmed that the IOC “will make every effort that it can together with the national committees so that as many athletes as possible arrive vaccinated in Tokyo.”

