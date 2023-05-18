The Ministry of Finance of Japan announced a reduction in Russian coal imports by 80.8% in April 2023

Japan in April 2023 reduced coal imports from Russia by 80.8 percent compared to the same period a year earlier. This is reported RIA News with reference to the statistics of the Ministry of Finance of the country.

According to the agency, during the reporting period, imports of reduced natural gas (LNG) decreased by 10.6 percent compared to 2022. Imports of non-ferrous metals also fell – by 79.5 percent.

Earlier it became known that in the near future more than 100 new companies and individuals from Russia will be included in the new EU sanctions list. These measures will be introduced with the next, 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions, and the leaders of the G7 countries at the summit in Japan plan to announce new measures to tighten sanctions against the Russian energy sector, as well as export restrictions.

It is clarified that the new measures will be aimed at preventing the circumvention of sanctions by third countries, damaging the energy sector of Russia, as well as “restricting trade that supports the Russian Armed Forces.”