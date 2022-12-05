Soccer World Cup

Japan, 26 against 11

Gary Lineker’s sentence of “soccer is 11 against 11 and Germany always wins” has come out with a Japanese version. “Between us, we say that we are 26 against 11″, the Japanese winger Ritsu Doan was happy two days ago, who scored, precisely, in the victory against Germany and repeated to beat Spain (2-1 in both) and finish top of the group . In the middle, yes, trigger against Costa Rica (0-1). The case of the Freiburg winger is a good example to illustrate the cross-dressing in the middle of matches in Japan, easily mutating players and plans in search of unforeseen changes. Of Lorenzo CalongeSpecial delivery.