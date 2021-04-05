The Japanese Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, said today, Monday, that the increase in the number of cases of Coronavirus has not yet reached the level of an “fourth wave” nationwide, but that the matter requires “more vigilance.”

Suga’s comments came during a special session of the Senate Audit Committee, today, Monday, in response to a question by an opposition lawmaker about the prime minister’s vision of the possibility of a fourth wave of injuries, according to what was reported by the Japanese Broadcasting Corporation (NHK).

Today, Monday, the cumulative number of Coronavirus cases in Japan reached 486,502, an increase of 16,884 cases over the number that was registered last week.