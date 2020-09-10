There are actually solely a dozen grasp cormorants in Japan, to breed the gestures of their ancestors. “This can be a custom I’ve from my father. I assisted him on his boat for ten years earlier than I may change into a captain myself”, says Shuyi Sugiyama, grasp cormorant. The ritual is exact, neat. It’s essential to mild the torches to draw the fish, to tie the strings to the necks of the cormorants, 10 per boat. “The cormorant when it catches a trout doesn’t have an effect on the flesh of the fish. It’s even higher than fishing with a internet or a hook”, he explains.

The masters take the best care of their treasured birds. “They want us to speak to them, to encourage them. That manner they fish even higher”, provides Shuyi Sugiyama. He has 16, which he takes care of day-after-day. However custom is dying within the land of the rising solar and only some native helpers permit fishermen to follow their exercise. To protect it, Japan want to see cormorant fishing listed “on the listing of world heritage of humanity”, explains journalist Arnauld Miguet.

The JT

The opposite topics of the information